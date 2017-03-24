Sophie Martin serves Rep. Kilduff as Page

Sophie Martin, a student at Charles Wright Academy, served as a page this week in the Washington State House of Representatives.

Sponsored by state Rep. Christine Kilduff (D-University Place), Sophie is the daughter of Soyoung Han and William Martin of University Place. Pages perform a wide variety of responsibilities, from presenting the flags to distributing amendments on the House floor.

In addition to contributing to the efficient operation of the Legislature, pages receive daily civics instruction, draft their own bills, and participate in mock committee hearings.