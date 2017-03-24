Lakewood student wins Boys and Girls Clubs of Washington State Youth of the Year

Last month Brianna Mitchell – a senior at Lakes High School – was named the Boys and Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound Youth of the Year.

Mitchell has belonged to the Lakewood Boys and Girls Club since she was in elementary school. Her ties to the club run deep – she became active in the drama program, mentors other students and has taken on leadership roles at the afterschool program.

At Lakes High School Mitchell played varsity basketball and volleyball and is a member of the Associated Student Body.

She competed against 12 other students from across the state for the Youth of the Year title, which was announced during a banquet at the Bell Harbor Conference Center in Seattle. A day earlier she and other Youth of the Year recipients toured the Governor’s Mansion in Olympia.

Next up for Mitchell is the regional Youth of the Year competition in July, which if she wins means she’ll move on to the national competition.

Lakewood is extremely proud of Mitchell and her recent accomplishment, which comes with a college scholarship. Way to represent #IamLakewood!