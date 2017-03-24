The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Fancy Nancy the Musical coming to TMP

By Leave a Comment

TACOMA – TMP Family Theater announces its fourth musical of its five show 2016/2017 season Fancy Nancy the Musical.  Dress up in your most glamorous attire, pour a spot of tea, and join us on the Tacoma Musical Playhouse stage for the most elegant musical ever. Show times are April 22 (11 am and 2 pm), April 23 (2 pm), April 29 (11 am and 2 pm) and April 30 (2 pm).

From the tip-top of her twinkly tiara down to her sparkly slippers, Nancy’s eager to steal the spotlight in her first dance recital. But when someone else gets picked to be the prima ballerina (that’s a fancy word for star of the show) Nancy is stuck playing a dreary, dull tree. Through practicing kindness, Nancy must become a musical hero by finding the fancy flair in her new role. Adapted from the bestselling book series, this show is full of funny, frilly ballet ballads.

The Cast                                                                                                                                  

Brittany D. Henderson (Nancy)                                                                                   

Deshanna Brown (Bree)                                                                                    

Mary Thorton (Rhonda/Mary)                                                                             

Jill Heinecke (Wanda)                                                                                   

Jake Atwood (Lionel)                                                                                  

Nick Clawson (Father)                                                                                  

Cherish Winston-Taylor (Marabelle Lavinia Chandelier)

TMP’s Creative Team                                                                                                                    

John Kelleher (Director/Musical Director)                                                   

Cassandra DeChant (Choreographer/Stage Manager)                                                    

Dennis Kurtz (Set Designer/Master Carpenter)                                                  

Kat Fresh (Costumer)

Where                                                                                                                                              

Fancy Nancy the Musical plays at Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 6th Avenue, Tacoma, WA.

Ticket Prices                                                                                                                                  

Adult $15                                                                                       

Senior, Student, Military $13                                                                                                

Child 12 & Under $12                                                                                       

Groups of 10 or more $10

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at TMP’s box office located at 7116 6th Avenue, by phone at 253-565-6867 and online at www.tmp.org. Box office is open Tuesday through Friday, 10:00am until 6:00pm.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *