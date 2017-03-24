Fancy Nancy the Musical coming to TMP

TACOMA – TMP Family Theater announces its fourth musical of its five show 2016/2017 season Fancy Nancy the Musical. Dress up in your most glamorous attire, pour a spot of tea, and join us on the Tacoma Musical Playhouse stage for the most elegant musical ever. Show times are April 22 (11 am and 2 pm), April 23 (2 pm), April 29 (11 am and 2 pm) and April 30 (2 pm).

From the tip-top of her twinkly tiara down to her sparkly slippers, Nancy’s eager to steal the spotlight in her first dance recital. But when someone else gets picked to be the prima ballerina (that’s a fancy word for star of the show) Nancy is stuck playing a dreary, dull tree. Through practicing kindness, Nancy must become a musical hero by finding the fancy flair in her new role. Adapted from the bestselling book series, this show is full of funny, frilly ballet ballads.