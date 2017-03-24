Fancy Nancy the Musical coming to TMP

TACOMA – TMP Family Theater announces its fourth musical of its five show 2016/2017 season Fancy Nancy the Musical. Dress up in your most glamorous attire, pour a spot of tea, and join us on the Tacoma Musical Playhouse stage for the most elegant musical ever. Show times are April 22 (11 am and 2 pm), April 23 (2 pm), April 29 (11 am and 2 pm) and April 30 (2 pm).
The Cast
Brittany D. Henderson (Nancy)
Deshanna Brown (Bree)
Mary Thorton (Rhonda/Mary)
Jill Heinecke (Wanda)
Jake Atwood (Lionel)
Nick Clawson (Father)
Cherish Winston-Taylor (Marabelle Lavinia Chandelier)
TMP’s Creative Team
John Kelleher (Director/Musical Director)
Cassandra DeChant (Choreographer/Stage Manager)
Dennis Kurtz (Set Designer/Master Carpenter)
Kat Fresh (Costumer)
Where
Fancy Nancy the Musical plays at Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 6th Avenue, Tacoma, WA.
Ticket Prices
Adult $15
Senior, Student, Military $13
Child 12 & Under $12
Groups of 10 or more $10
Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at TMP’s box office located at 7116 6th Avenue, by phone at 253-565-6867 and online at www.tmp.org. Box office is open Tuesday through Friday, 10:00am until 6:00pm.
