Construction starts Monday on 108th Street

Drivers be ware, construction begins Monday (March 27) on 108th Street from Main Street to Bridgeport Way to make improvements, including adding curb and gutters and sidewalks to improve pedestrian safety. The road will be open during this work.

Initial work will be done to address utilities and pour the concrete for the curb and gutters. Work will be suspended until school is out, so not to disrupt the comings and goings of schools along the route. Once school is out work will resume with the final stages of improving the roadway with new asphalt and a detour will likely be necessary.

The project is slated to be done at the end of July.