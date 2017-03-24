Civility, Incivility & Civil Disobedience – April 1 Forum

Submitted by League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County, AAUW, NAACP & RAD

What is civility in public discourse? How does it affect our democracy? Who is responsible for assuring that our public discourse is civil? How can the public communicate with people of opposing viewpoints in these intense times? What is civil disobedience and how does it fit on the spectrum of civility and incivility? Is civil disobedience ever necessary? These are all questions that the American public has been grappling with in the last few months. These are also questions that are being discussed in a forum series that began on February 4 and continues on April 1.

The League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County; the American Association of University Women (AAUW), Tacoma Branch; National Association for Advancement of Colored People (NAACP); and Restore the American Dream (RAD) have teamed up to co-sponsor a series of three public events on this timely and crucial topic. The third and final forum in this series is on April 1, 1:00 – 4:00 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 621 Tacoma Ave. S., Tacoma. It features a conversation among elected officials and activist organizations about how to get things done in the face of opposition.

Moderated by Maralise Hood Quan, Executive Director of the Center for Dialog & Resolution, the panel consisting of Erin Jones, Erin Jones, Recent Candidate for OSPI; Doug Richardson, Pierce County Councilmember; Miriam Barnett, Executive Director, YWCA; Rev. Gregory Christopher, President, NAACP; Art Wang, Audubon Society; Patty Rose, Secy-Treas., Pierce County Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO; and Paul Pastor, Pierce County Sheriff will discuss their perspectives on how to work in opposition in a civil manner or use civil disobedience when it seems necessary.

They will discuss how to advocate for your position effectively if you’ve lost the election, how elected officials hope that citizens will interact with them when they oppose what is proposed, how activists hope elected officials will receive their information, and how advocates for specific interests can get things done in the face of opposition by parties with other interests or elected officials who see the issues differently.

The forum will also include an extensive audience participation component. The first forum in this series was held February 4 and can be viewed on YouTube or below.

For more information, contact Cynthia Stewart, stewdahl@comcast.net, for the League of Women Voters.