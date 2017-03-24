Celebrating Lakewood’s Students and Champions

Submitted by Brynn Grimley, Communications Manager, City of Lakewood

The Old Country Buffet in Lakewood Towne Center was once again filled to capacity for the annual Communities in Schools of Lakewood Champions for Youth breakfast held March 23.

The 200 people in attendance generated more than $26,000 for services and programs at four Clover Park School District schools with Communities in Schools programs. The schools are: Four Heroes and Tillicum elementary schools, Lochburn Middle School and Clover Park High School.

An onsite coordinator at these schools focuses on supporting students at all levels of their life – academically and at home – so they come to school ready to learn. The coordinator assesses student needs, makes a plan and coordinates intensive interventions for students most at risk for dropping out. The coordinator also provides services geared toward the entire school.

The results are quantifiable. In his keynote speech, Clover Park High School principal Tim Stults said CPHS saw dramatic improvements in areas of course completion, attendance and graduation since partnering with Communities in Schools of Lakewood in 2015.

“It is no coincidence that graduation rates increased by 14 percent the year that CISL launched their partnership at the school,” Stults said.

The school also saw a 50 percent reduction in its course failure rate in 2016, he said.

Some of the morning’s most moving stories came from the students themselves.

CPHS senior Carlos Alvarez told the room without Communities in Schools he would not be headed to Pacific Lutheran University in the fall.

As a middle school student Alvarez pledged to be a college-bound scholar. When he shared the news with his father, his father told him: “Carlos I cannot pay for your college. This is a journey you have to take alone,” Alvarez recounted. Devastated, Alvarez remained committed and saw as he became involved with the school district and Communities in Schools of Lakewood that “I was not alone.”

He is headed to PLU as an Act VI Scholar, something he said he embraces “because for me, that was a very large part of my new vision toward higher education and the new journey I’ll be taking on.”

After learning he was accepted to PLU, Alvarez’s father sat him down again. “My dad said ‘We’ll do anything we can to pay for it. We’ll sell everything, we’ll move into a cheaper place. We will do anything to give you a better education than what we had,” Alvarez told the crowd through tears.

“I don’t have words,” he said. “I want to thank you all for your impact on my journey.”

Next year’s breakfast will be held at the McGavick Center to accommodate more people. A plaque was presented to Old Country Buffet at the breakfast thanking the business for hosting the annual event for 15 years.

Additional thanks to the event sponsors for their support of kids and families in Lakewood. Please thank the following sponsors for their support students and families in Lakewood: