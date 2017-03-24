Amazon Makes Surprise Delivery to Rainier Beach High School Music Program

Amazon employees and associates delivered a musical surprise to over 110 students at Rainier Beach High School (RBHS) with a truckload delivery of over 50 brand-new musical instruments, collected between Arizona and Washington over the past few days. This was in response to a student-led campaign to ask the Seattle community for donated instruments.

“At Amazon, we are constantly looking for ways to give back to the communities where we live and work,” said Stuart Zurn, General Manager of BFI3, the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Dupont, WA. “When we heard there was a need, we enlisted the expertise of our entire network to support the hard-working music students at Rainier Beach High School.”

During the event, Amazon associates hid behind a closed curtain, surrounded by brand-new instruments. After the students poured into the auditorium, Amazon employees pulled open the curtain, and dozens of students rushed to the stage to start practicing their new instruments – from keyboards to guitars to violins and more.

Amazon is a proud to support RBHS and this donation will provide young musicians the opportunity to follow their passions. They are also dedicated to supporting the needs of the Seattle community.