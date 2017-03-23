Westside Story – Michelangelo

I hate to brag, but if I do not beat my own drum, how will anyone know how great I am? Today I am able to demonstrate my greatness by drawing an intellectual comparison or connection between me, (Joe Boyle), and Michelangelo. Mikey and I have two things in common.

We both subscribe to life-long learning or Learning is Forever.

We both have the ability to paint the Sistine Chapel. Of course, I would have to use a rented airless spray gun and a 36” paint roller.

The essence of my greatness was captured before his death by that well known North Tacoma philosopher, Larry C. Capps, when he said, “I am greater than I am.”