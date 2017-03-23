The Suburban Times

Westside Story – Michelangelo

I hate to brag, but if I do not beat my own drum, how will anyone know how great I am? Today I am able to demonstrate my greatness by drawing an intellectual comparison or connection between me, (Joe Boyle), and Michelangelo. Mikey and I have two things in common.

We both subscribe to life-long learning or Learning is Forever.

We both have the ability to paint the Sistine Chapel. Of course, I would have to use a rented airless spray gun and a 36” paint roller.

Sistine Chapel inside Pope’s Apostolic Palace, Vatican City.

The essence of my greatness was captured before his death by that well known North Tacoma philosopher, Larry C. Capps, when he said, “I am greater than I am.”

