Three Lakes High School students receive regional art awards

LAKEWOOD, WASH.— Three Lakes High School students were recently recognized in the Puget Sound Educational Service District (PSESD)’s 2017 Regional High School Art Awards. Two students were among 14 regional finalists and will advance to the State Art Show in Olympia this spring. Their work will be on exhibit in April, at the OSPI Building along with other regional award winners from across the state.

“Andrew,” Alyssa Villela, senior, medium: graphite. ‘One with Nature’ by Luisa Drummond, sophomore, medium: digitally altered photography. Pierce County Executive Award and Pierce County Commissioner’s Choice Award. “Flight,” by Sierra Swan, junior, medium: digital photography.

A third student received two awards from the Pierce County Arts Commission; her work was purchased by the county and will be on display at the Pierce County Annex.

The students were recognized at a ceremony on March 15. Their names, grades and awards are listed below next to their artwork. For more information, visit the PSESD website.