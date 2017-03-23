Stephanie Walsh to depart Lakewold Gardens after 16 years

By Kate Read, President, on behalf of Lakewold’s Board of Directors

With gratitude for over 16 years of service, The Lakewold Garden Board of Trustees announce the departure of Stephanie Walsh, our Executive Director. Under her leadership, Lakewold Gardens has achieved numerous strategic goals continuing its development into a vibrant and important historic community asset. She has been an energetic ambassador to the community and in recent years has led the efforts on a successful Sunroom renovation, while securing almost $200,000 in grant funding for preservation and accessibility improvements.

We are extremely appreciative of Stephanie’s dedicated service. Her knowledge of the Gardens and ability to engage the public will be missed. Her skill in advocating for Lakewold while keeping our mission as a top priority has opened doors to numerous partnerships. We look forward to continuing the spirit of her welcoming style.

The Board of Directors is initiating a search for her replacement. Information on the application process can be acquired by contacting Carla Pelster at pelster1@yahoo.com. The deadline to apply is April 7th, 2017. If you know of anyone that may be interested in this opportunity, please feel free to pass this information along.

We have a busy spring season ahead of us and invite you to all of our various events. Upcoming newsletters will provide you the details. Meanwhile, staff is putting the finishing touches on our Annual Meeting. This meeting will be held on April 13th, and your invitation is enclosed with this letter.

As Lakewold looks forward to its next quarter century of service, Stephanie leaves with many fond memories and a look to her own future. Most recently she reflected:

“Leaving the gardens is bittersweet, but I’ve grown in tremendous ways, and am so grateful to depart surrounded by outstanding staff, the most caring of volunteers, supportive board members, and generous donors that believe as I have for the majority of my working life – these gardens are important to our future. I look forward to helping with the leadership transition and all of the amazing activity that my final spring season will bring. I hope to connect with numerous friends of the gardens, before my departure later this year.”

We hope you’ll consider joining us at the annual meeting. We will be celebrating the completion of the Sunroom, and enjoying a final opportunity to hear from our Executive Director. Make your reservation soon as seating is extremely limited.