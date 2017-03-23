Steilacoom High Community Based Instruction Program Recognized

Steilacoom High School Community Based Instruction students were selected to receive Honorable Mention Award for their outstanding volunteer efforts with Pierce County Parks & Recreation. Teacher Wendy Lundgren and students were recognized at the Pierce County Volunteer Recognition Brunch on Saturday, March 18, 2017.

Projects the students were responsible for were primarily at the Lakewood Community Center and Seeley Lake Park. Indoor projects included event/class table and chair set up and cleaning of the center. Outside activities included weeding flower beds and maintaining the picnic area. Light trail maintenance around the Seeley Lake trail ensured a clear path for walkers and runners.

Steilacoom High School is part of the Steilacoom Historical School District.