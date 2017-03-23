Bates: Bates nominates nursing student for All-Washington Academic Team

Bates Technical College has selected Practical Nurse student Bridgette Leech to represent the college as a member of the All-Washington Academic Team. Governor Jay Inslee will honor Leech and other nominees from across the state at a recognition ceremony in Olympia on March 23 at South Puget Sound Community College.

The All-Washington Academic Team program highlights and celebrates high-achieving students enrolled in the state’s 34 technical and community colleges. Members of the team may receive a variety of scholarships from some of the state’s public and independent four-year colleges and universities.

Practical Nurse student Bridgette Leech has been nominated to represent Bates Technical College on the All-Washington Academic Team.

Leech, a first-generation college student, suffered a severe burn at just four years old. Because of her experience recovering from the devastating effects of a burn, her dream has been to work as a nurse to help other burn survivors. After graduating from Bates, the mother of three will pursue a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in nursing and work as an anesthetist for burn victims.

This recognition demonstrates the state’s commitment to scholarship and community service of those attending the state’s public technical and community colleges.

This recognition demonstrates the state’s commitment to scholarship and community service of those attending the state’s public technical and community colleges.

For more information about the All-Washington Academic Team, go to spscc.edu/allwa .

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.