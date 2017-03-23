Amber is Pet of the Week

If you want a cat that is all sugar on top, Featured Pet Amber’s your girl. She is irresistibly loyal and so wonderfully mellow. Her favorite pastimes are to scout out new places and be brushed galore. She has a gorgeous medium-long haired coat, and would be grateful for daily grooms.

Amber is quick to trust and wants to be your one and only. At 12, she is looking for the perfect retirement which would be a quiet, adult home and low energy/stress with a medium height cat tree. After all, she is an observer and will make a great listener for an owner who can use a second set of ears.

Hurry in to Metropolitan Veterinary Hospital to meet this senior kitty today. For more information, please call (253) 274-0225 or visit www.metvetpets.com. #A496698. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.