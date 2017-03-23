1+ million square foot warehouse complex coming to DuPont

Submitted by the City of DuPont

The City of DuPont has received a permit application for the following project that may be of interest to you. You are invited to comment on this proposed project.

Date of permit application: March 10, 2017

Date of determination of completeness: March 23, 2017

Date of notice of application: March 24, 2017

Comment due date: April 7, 2017

Project Description: The 93.16 acre site currently contains one warehouse building and two office use buildings totaling approximately 1,010,000 square feet. The proposed development entails demolition of the two office buildings (totaling approximately 640,000 sq. ft. in area) and construction of three new warehouse distribution buildings totaling approximately 1,318,720 square feet of new building area including ancillary office space to support each building together with the associated grading, landscaping, construction of paved parking areas and truck maneuvering, utility and roadway improvements.

Project Location: 2800 to 2980 Center Drive, DuPont, WA

Project Applicant: Industrial Redevelopment, LLC

Environmental Review: The City of DuPont has reviewed the proposed project for probable adverse environmental impacts and expects to issue a mitigated determination of non-significance (MDNS) for this project. The optional DNS process in WAC 197-11-355 is being used. This may be your only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposed project. Agencies, tribes, and the public are encouraged to review and comment on the proposed project and its probable environmental impacts. Comments must be submitted by the date noted above to: Jeff Wilson, AICP, Planning Director and City SEPA Official, City of DuPont, 1700 Civic Drive, DuPont, WA 98327, (253) 912-5393, jwilson@dupontwa.gov.

Mitigation: The following conditions have been identified that may be used to mitigate the adverse environmental impacts of the proposal: Building aesthetics, Noise, light and glare, vehicular and truck traffic, and cultural resources mitigation measures are anticipated. (Note: These conditions are in addition to mitigation required by the development regulations listed below.)

Required Permits: The following local, state and federal permits/approvals are needed for the proposed project: City Permits and Approvals: SEPA Environmental Determination, Building Permits, Site Plan Approval, Short Plat approval, Boundary Line Adjustment, Fire Suppression/Fire Alarm Permits, Plumbing/Electrical/Mechanical Permits, Demolition Permits, Grading Permit, Site Development Permit, Right-of-Way Use Permit, Water Service/Connection Permits. Other Permits and Approvals: Trash Enclosure Location Approval by LeMay, Inc., Sanitary Sewer Permits by Pierce County, NPDES Permit by Department of Ecology.

Required Studies: Environment Checklist dated March 9, 2017; Stormwater Site Plan dated March 3, 2017; Geotechnical Investigation Letter dated October 4, 1995; Trip Generation Memo dated February 20, 2017; Preliminary Tree Retention Plan dated February 27, 2017; Phase 1 Environmental Site Assessment dated February 2, 2017; Photometric/Light Study dated February 9, 2017; Traffic Impact Analysis to be prepared; Noise to Neighbors Study to be prepared.

Existing Environmental Documents: A Mitigated Determination of Non-significance and Conditional Use Permit was issued in 1995 for the Intel Corporate Park, to include four buildings for a total of 1,710,000 gross floor area for office and manufacturing uses. The environmental documents associated with the review will be evaluated for relevance to the current proposal. The project will also be evaluated for consistency with the City development regulations, including Title 12, Buildings & Construction; Title 14, Streets, Sidewalks, Curbs, Driveways and Parking Strips; Title 21, Water & Sewer Utilities; Title 22, Stormwater Utility; Title 23, Environment; Title 24 Subdivision Regulations; and Title 25 Land Use Code.

Public Comment: The public may comment on this notice of Type III application and Optional SEPA DNS by submitting written comments to the City of DuPont by 5 p.m., April 7, 2017. The City intends to issue the SEPA MDNS with a 14-day appeal period and will accept comments on the Type III application up to the Public Hearing. Copies of all application plans and documents may be viewed at City Hall.

Public Hearing: A public hearing has been tentatively scheduled for April 28, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 1700 Civic Drive, DuPont. A notice of public hearing will be issued in accordance with DMC 25.175.030.