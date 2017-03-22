If you’ve driven around the city you’ve probably asked yourself “What’s up with all the potholes?” (We’re looking at you Gravelly Lake and Lakewood drives).

The answer: The weather.

Continuous rain and freezing temperatures are a paved road’s worst enemy. That’s why after the February snow days we saw more roads (ahem, Lakewood Drive) with holes popping up seemingly out of nowhere.

So how does a pothole form?

According to our trusty friend “Google”, a pothole appears when water seeps through holes or cracks in the pavement to the subsoil. The regular flow of cars and heavy loads over the compromised section of roadway results in the asphalt giving out and a hole materializing. (Don’t worry we also conferred with city engineers, they gave a similar explanation.)

The more water you have, the higher the chance for potholes – hence why we see more potholes during wetter months.