Steilacoom releases 2016-17 District Annual Report

Steilacoom Historical School District No. 1 released the 2016-17 school year Annual Report, now posted on the district website and mailed to local families and businesses. The annual report can be found at 2016 – 17 Annual Report.



Steilacoom Historical School District produces an Annual Report as a snapshot of the districts activities and accomplishments over the past year. The report is a means of providing parents, prospective families and our community information about Steilacoom Historical School District No. 1.

Printed copies are available at local community locations: libraries, municipal offices and each school building.