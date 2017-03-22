Lakewood Playhouse announces 79th Season line-up

Submitted by John Munn, Managing Artistic Director

The LAKEWOOD PLAYHOUSE is proud to announce its 79th SEASON of SHOWS. It’s a season filled with Laughter, Mystery, Literature, and Stories That Touch the Heart. This year includes five premieres that have never been seen at the Lakewood Playhouse. Season Ticket Renewals are currently underway and will be open to New Season Ticket Buyers on May 25th, 2017.

WAIT UNTIL DARK

By Fredrick Knott

“A Cat and Mouse Thriller Like No Other!”

September 8th through October 8th, 2017

Susy Hendricks, a blind yet capable woman, and her husband Sam, are imperiled by a trio of con men in the Greenwich Village apartment. As the climax build, Susy discovers that her blindness might be the key to her escape, but she and her tormentors must wait until dark to play out this classic thriller’s chilling conclusion.

Last Presented at the Lakewood Playhouse in 1993

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Based on the Story by Charles Dickens

“Come Share This Holiday Favorite with the Entire Family!”

November 24th through December 17th, 2017

An adaptation of the story of Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey from an embittered, ungenerous creature into a giving, caring human being at the hands of three spirits, who, one Christmas Eve, show him what life means. This richly textured play brings the full spirit of the book, as well as those of Christmases Past, Present and Yet To Come, to life on the stage.

Last Presented at the Lakewood Playhouse in 2008

AMERICAN IDIOT

Book and Lyrics by Billie Joe Armstrong / Book by Michael Mayer / Music and Lyrics by Green Day

“A Rock Opera for This (and every) Generation”

January 5th through January 28th, 2018

Our Second OUTSIDE the (Music) BOX Presentation

In the Tradition of The Who’s “Tommy” and Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” comes a Rock Opera for This Generation. Johnny, Tunny and Will struggle to find meaning in a post-9/11 world. When the three disgruntled men flee the constraints of their hometown for the thrills of city life, their paths are quickly estranged when Tunny enters the armed forces, Will is called back home to attend to familial responsibilities, and Johnny’s attention becomes divided by a seductive love interest and a hazardous new friendship. An energy-fueled rock opera, American Idiot, features little dialogue and instead relies on the lyrics from Green Day’s groundbreaking album to execute the story line.

A Lakewood Playhouse Premier AND a South Sound Premier!

THE GLASS MENAGERIE

by Tennessee Williams

“An American Classic Performed for the First Time at the Playhouse”

February 16th through March 11th, 2018

Amanda Wingfield strives to give meaning and direction to her life and the lives of her children, though her methods are ineffective and irritating. Tom seeks escape in alcohol and the world of the movies and Laura, handicapped, has receded more and more into herself. When Tom invites a young friend to dinner with the family. Jim, the caller, is a nice ordinary fellow who is at once pounced upon by Amanda as a possible husband for Laura, the gentleman caller is once again pounced upon as a possible husband for Laura.

A Lakewood Playhouse Premier

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

Adapted By Rick Elise & Wayne Barker from the Book by Dave Barry & Ridley Pearson

“The Neverland You Never Knew”

March 30th through April 22nd, 2018

A wildly theatrical adaptation of Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson’s best-selling novels, the play was conceived for the stage by directors, Roger Rees and Alex Timbers, and written by Rick Elice, with music by Wayne Barker. From marauding pirates and jungle tyrants to unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes, Peter and the Starcatcher playfully explores the depths of greed and despair… and the bonds of friendship, duty and love.

A Lakewood Playhouse Premier AND a South Sound Premier!

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

BOOK By Howard Ashman / MUSIC By Alan Menken / LYRICS By Howard Ashman

Based on the film by Roger Corman / Screenplay by Charles Griffith

“A Simple Love Story of a Boy, A Girl and a Man-Eating Plant”

May 25th through June 24th, 2018

The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” – after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out of this world origins and intent towards global domination!

A Lakewood Playhouse Premier

BONUS SHOWS

10th ANNUAL HALLOWEEN RADIO SHOW: THE VAULT OF HORROR

October 13th, 14th & 15th, 2017

We celebrate the FIRST DECADE of Our Annual Live Radio Show with something truly special … THE VAULT OF HORROR – The Greatest Scares from the Last 9 Years. With episodes from such iconic radio shows as “Lights Out,” “The Inner Sanctum” and many more surprises!

LAKEWOOD INSTITUTE of THEATRE Presents: ALICE IN WONDERLAND

9 SHOWS ONLY– November 2nd– 12th

Travel down the rabbit hole and join Alice, one of literature’s most beloved heroines, in her madcap adventures. The ever-curious Alice’s journey begins innocently enough as she chases the White Rabbit. Her adventures become increasingly more strange as she races the Dodo Bird, gets tied up with Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, raps with a bubble-blowing Caterpillar and beats the Queen of Hearts at her own game!

A Lakewood Playhouse Premier

ABOUT OUR THEATRE: The Lakewood Playhouse was founded in 1938 and has established itself with theatre that is both intimate and epic. The theatre is located within the Lakewood Towne Center, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., Lakewood, Washington 98499. For further information about LAKEWOOD

PLAYHOUSE’s 79th SEASON please contact the Box Office at the Lakewood Playhouse jmunn.lakewoodplayhouse.