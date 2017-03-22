Dance Theatre Northwest Performs at Custer Elementary March 24th

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest

University place based Dance Theatre Northwest will present its next “Arts Are Education” Performance for year 2017 on Friday, March 24th, 2017, at Custer Elementary at 1:30 p.m. “Arts Are Education” is a part of an ongoing series of DTNW’s Community Service outreach projects that are FREE open to the public dance arts performances and arts education lectures.

Friday’s program features Dance Theatre Northwest Performing Company Members and guest artists in both contemporary and traditional classical ballet pieces as well as innovative new works created and staged by Melanie Kirk-Stauffer, Artistic Director. Teaching the students and audience members directly through an arts experience, she will address several aspects of dance and its benefits.

According to the Americans For The Arts (www.americansforthearts.org), “The arts are essential to the proper functioning of our society. The arts continue to demonstrate their ability to provide categorical evidence of their impact on social issues that concern virtually every facet of American society. The arts are especially important for our children. Students with an arts rich education:

Have better grade point averages

Score better on standardized tests in reading and math

Have lower dropout rates

Kirk-Stauffer currently conducts dance workshops in the schools as well as at Dance Theatre Northwest and through Pierce College. This year, she and several of her students led a dance workshop at Custer Elementary, giving the students an opportunity to learn some basic ballet poses and dance moves. Consequently, the students are eagerly awaiting this Friday’s program.

Custer Elementary School is located at 7801 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood, WA 98498. The phone number is: (253)583-5230

Dance Theatre Northwest is a 501-c-3 non-profit organization committed to making dance as an important art form accessible to individuals and groups and to assisting future dancers and artists. Dance Theatre Northwest is currently offering Ballet, Jazz, Tap, Musical Theatre, Stretch, Conditioning & Dance Exercise Classes & Performance Opportunities for Adults, Teens & Children at 2811 BRIDGEPORT WAY WEST #24, UNIVERSITY PLACE/TACOMA, WA 98466. Phone & SMS Text: (253) 778-6534 For more information visit our website www.DTNW.org