Artist Veryl Goodnight coming to TAM

TACOMA – The graceful, life-like forms of Veryl Goodnight’sSpirit of Autumn almost leap from atop their pedestal in the Haub Family Galleries at Tacoma Art Museum (TAM). Admirers can meet the artist in person on Sunday, March 26, at 2 pm. Goodnight is presenting a talk as the third installment of TAM’s Christine Mollring and Jennifer E. Sands Artist Lecture Series, which focuses on contemporary artists of the American West.

Goodnight lives on a mountainous, 57-acre range west of Durango, Colorado, overlooking Mesa Verde National Park. The rugged surrounding terrain provides inspiration and subjects for many of her works. Largely a self-taught artist, Goodnight has always believed in working from live models, aiming to capture each animal’s individuality in her sculptures.

“Working from life was initially an excuse to be outdoors and near the horses, birds, and many other animals that shared my life … Having a living, breathing model nearby not only provides information that a thousand photos couldn’t convey, it keeps me excited,” Goodnight shared on her website. “The subtle differences of each living being have become my passion, whether I am sculpting or painting.”

Goodnight’s sculptures are included in many corporate and private collections in the United States, Europe, and Japan, along with collections at museums and cultural institutions. She describes her notable seven-ton sculpture The Day The Wall Came Down as a monument to freedom; it is installed at the George Bush Presidential Library; a second casting was delivered to the Allied Museum of Berlin in 1998 and unveiled by former President George Bush. Additional monuments include works at the Cowboy Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City, the Houston Astrodome, the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame Museum in Colorado Springs, the Miyama Building in Tokyo, and more.

A highly-sought instructor, Goodnight has taught sculpture at Fechin Institute in Taos, New Mexico and the Scottsdale Artist’s School in Scottsdale, Arizona. Now, she teaches sculpting workshops at her studio in Colorado. In 2016, she was honored as an inductee to the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame in October.

Arrive early on March 26 and take in the last day of TAM’s exhibition Coast to Cascades: C. C. McKim’s Impressionist Vision, highlighting this impressionist painter from Oregon. See his beautiful, landscapes filled with diffused light, and learn about his vital role in the spread of impressionism in our region.

Then, spend an hour with Goodnight, and hear directly from this fascinating contemporary artist of the American West. Enjoy an opportunity to ask questions about her life and her artistic process.

Stay after the lecture for a reception and more artful conversation!

Lecture tickets are available in advance; seating is limited. Purchase viaTAM’s website by going to the Events Calendar and clicking on March 26, or at the museum’s Visitor Serivces desk. $10 general, $5 TAM members and students with ID. Note, tickets for the lecture do not include museum admission.