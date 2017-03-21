Three Clover Park High School students awarded Act Six scholarships

LAKEWOOD, WASH.— Clover Park High School seniors Carlos Alvarez, Sina Pritchard and Jasmin Rodriguez have been awarded full-tuition college scholarships by the Act Six program.

Act Six is a leadership development and college scholarship program that brings together diverse, multicultural groups of emerging urban leaders who want to use their college education to make a difference on campus and in their communities at home. According to Act Six, the students were selected through a rigorous three-month competition among more than 700 applicants.

Alvarez will attend Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma to major in computer science.

Pritchard will attend Northwest University in Kirkland and study education.

Rodriguez will also attend Northwest University, and plans to major in pastoral ministries.

Alvarez, Pritchard and Rodriquez were among 22 students in the Puget Sound region selected as new Act Six scholars, winning scholarships collectively worth more than $4 million.