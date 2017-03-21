Public Safety to be discussed at Lakewood United March 23

March 23, 2017 “Lakewood Public Safety” – Lieutenant Jeff Alwine, Lakewood Police Department Professional Standards Section (Kris– MC)

The Lakewood United group meets at 7 AM every Thursday at Burs Restaurant, which is located at 6151 Steilacoom Boulevard SW in Lakewood. Upcoming topics are as follows:

March 30, 2017 Pierce County Reads – Bonnie Cline, Adult Services Librarian, Lakewood Pierce County Library (Karen – MC)

April 6, 2017 “What is the difference between Pierce County Executive and Pierce County Council Chairman” – Doug Richardson, Pierce County Council Chairman; Bruce Dammeier, Pierce County Executive (Marie/Steve – MC)

April 13, 2017 “Follow-up of Lakewood’s Vision Plan with Questions from the Audience”- Lakewood Council Members Mike Brandstetter and Marie Barth (? – MC) Note:

Please submit questions in advance for this program, either via email to lakewoodunited@gmail.com or in writing. Marie and Mike will then be able to invite City of Lakewood Staff who are experts in answering your specific question.

The dues for our fiscal year, which started on July 1, 2016, are $20 per year. Lakewood United operates with a volunteer board and our guest speakers only charge us the cost of a breakfast. You can pay your dues by mail to Lakewood United, P.O. Box 99785, Lakewood, WA 98496 or directly to John Huber if he is present at the weeklyThursday morning events.

Burs Restaurant does not charge us a room fee. Hence, please ensure that you at least order a beverage if you attend the meeting and remember to leave a gratuity. If you wish to make suggestions for future topics or speakers, please email to lakewoodunited@gmail.com, or contact any of our board members: Marie Barth, Sue Boguszewski, Gil Conforti, John Huber, Kris Kauffman, Karen Lebeter, Pamela Maddess, Steve Smith or Herb Stumpf.

Lakewood United is now on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ LakewoodUnitedofLakewoodWashin gton. Our website: www.thesubtimes.com/ serviceclubs/lakewood-united/.

The next Lakewood United Board Meeting is Friday, April 7, 2017, at 12:00 noon at Carr’s Restaurant, 11:30 AM if you wish to order lunch. Visitors are encouraged.