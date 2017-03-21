Lakewood Police Department 2016 year end report released

At Monday’s City Council meeting Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro presented the department’s year-end report from 2016.

Included are statistics on hiring – Lakewood Police added 10 officers, one animal control officer and an evidence custodian, as well as data on the various crimes Lakewood police officers respond to.

Overall the city’s calls for service, traffic stops and arrests continue to decline. One area that did see an uptick is the total number of property crimes, which were up 3.4 percent from 2015. The department continues to use its dedicated property crime units to address these crimes and in 2016 the team shut down a large scale organized retail theft operation within the city.

