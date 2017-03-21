Anderson Island’s Butler serves as page for Sen. O’Ban

Kimberly Butler, an eighth-grade student at Pioneer Middle School in DuPont, recently spent a week at the Capitol working as a page for the Washington State Senate. Kimberly was one of 19 students who served as Senate pages for the tenth week of the 2017 legislative session.

Sen. Steve O’Ban, who represents the 28th Legislative District in Pierce County, sponsored her.

“Kimberly did an excellent job this week,” O’Ban said. “I’m glad she was able to make it to the Capitol to get a closer look at the lawmaking process.”

The Senate Page Program is an opportunity for Washington students to spend a week working in the Legislature. Students are responsible for transporting documents between offices, as well as delivering messages and mail. Pages spend time in the Senate chamber and attend page school to learn about parliamentary procedure and the legislative process. Students also draft their own bills and engage in a mock session.

“I’ve really liked working the north and south galleries,” Kimberly said when asked about her favorite parts of the Senate Page Program. “I liked getting to hang out with the security guards and meeting different people!”

Kimberly, 14, enjoys reading, swimming, sailing, and participating in her art club.

She is the daughter of Dave and Katie Butler of Anderson Island.

Students interested in the Senate Page Program are encouraged to visit: leg.wa.gov/Senate/Administration/PageProgram/