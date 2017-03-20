Veterans Advisory Board seeks members

Pierce County is seeking seven volunteer members to serve on the Veterans Advisory Board. Eligible candidates must be a veteran. Ideal candidates shall be members of a nationally recognized veterans’ service organization.

The committee is recruiting volunteers with an interest to help advise the county legislative authority on the needs of local indigent veterans, the resources available to local veterans, and programs that could benefit local indigent veterans and their families.

Board members are appointed by the County Executive subject to County Council confirmation and will meet a minimum of four times per year.

If you would like an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of veterans and their families in Pierce County, obtain more program information, as well as a board application here or emailing pkura@co.pierce.wa.us or calling (253) 798-4336. The deadline for submitting completed applications is Friday, March 31, 2017.

Completed applications may be submitted to pkura@co.pierce.wa.us or mailed to the following address:

Pierce County Community Connections

Attn: Veterans Advisory Board

1305 Tacoma Ave. S., Suite 104

Tacoma, WA 98402-1903