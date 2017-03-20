The Harlem Renaissance- A Decade of Black Culture

Submitted by Learning Is ForEver

From the end of WWI to the beginning of The Great Depression, African American artists, writers, musicians, philosophers, and just plain folk flocked to Harlem. Sharon Russell will give a multimedia presentation on the quest for racial equality through the development of their distinctive artistic voices, circa 1920- 1930.

Thursday, March 23rd, 10:30 a.m.- 12:30 pm. Pacific Lutheran University’s Morken Center, room 103. Doors will open at 10:00 for walk-in registration- $15 (cash or check). This class is offered by Learning Is ForEver/LIFE for active retirees, ages 50 and up. A campus parking pass may be downloaded from the LIFE website, or picked up at the door. An campus map may be found on the upper left corner of our website- www.plu.edu/liferoadscholar LIFE’s Program Coordinator, Laura Stewart, may be reached at stewarla@plu.edu or 253.241.4166.

Learning Is ForEver is a non-profit organization, which is affiliated with PLU’s Office of Graduate Studies and Continuing Education. LIFE is listed in Road Scholar’s network of unique and independant Lifelong Learning Institutes.