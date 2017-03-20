Centerforce Launches $75,000 Capital Funding Campaign

Submitted by Centerforce

On Friday, May 5, 2017 Centerforce will kick off a capital and equipment funding campaign at its Just Like You Dinner & Auction with the goal of raising $20,000 as a launch to a $75,000 Capital and Equipment Funding Campaign.

Funds will be utilized to replace the 20 year old roof, flooring and upgrade technology, furnishings and equipment at Centerforce’s 15,000 sq. ft. facility. The facility supports vital Community Employment and Enrichment services for 300 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and over 650 low-income residents living in the Springbrook community of Lakewood, WA.

The Cinco de Mayo themed Just Like You Dinner & Auction will be held at the Centerforce event center at 5204 Solberg Dr. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 from 5:00 to 9:30 PM. Individual tickets are $40 each or $320 for a table of eight. Tickets include a Mexican themed menu provided by Christie’s Catering. The menu includes and features Jeff Colee as the Taco Man, inventor of the Taco Pan.

Purchase tickets and register at centerforce.salsalabs.org/justlikeyoudinnerauction2017

The mission of Centerforce is to empower adults with disabilities to engage in their communities through advocacy, employment and education’ and is accomplished by providing Community Employment Community Enrichment programs.

Community Employment programs include Individual Employment and School-To-Work services. Services are based on individual needs and may include development of individualized service plans, case management, workplace tours, community based assessments, job development, placement and coaching and collaboration with support agencies and community employers. Regardless of the specific employment service that an individual initially receives, the long-term objective is the achievement of paid employment in the community, at minimum wage or higher.

Community Enrichment programs include Community Access, Community Engagement, Community Guide, Day Respite Care services. Services help individuals participate in activities which support skill development, independent living and community integration. Activities provide individuals with opportunities to develop personal relationships with others in their community, learn, practice and apply life skills that promote greater independence, community inclusion and enhance quality of life and engagement in the community.

For more information regarding the Just Like You Dinner & Auction, Capital Campaign or Services, please contact Debby L. Graham, M.A., Executive Director at 253-426-1860 or Rickard Guild, Development Director at 253-426-1862.