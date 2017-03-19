The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

TCC Housing Assistance Application Opens April 14

By

Tacoma Community College students experiencing homelessness, or at risk of homelessness, are invited to apply for housing assistance during the three-day application.

TCC works with the Tacoma Housing Authority (THA) to provide housing vouchers for students experiencing housing insecurity. More info about the College Housing Assistance Program here.

When: 9a – 3 p April 14, 17, & 18

Pick up application: Building 7 Advising desk or online

Drop off application: 9a – 3p April 14, 17, & 18, Building 7 Career Center

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.