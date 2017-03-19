TCC Housing Assistance Application Opens April 14

Tacoma Community College students experiencing homelessness, or at risk of homelessness, are invited to apply for housing assistance during the three-day application.

TCC works with the Tacoma Housing Authority (THA) to provide housing vouchers for students experiencing housing insecurity. More info about the College Housing Assistance Program here.

When: 9a – 3 p April 14, 17, & 18

Pick up application: Building 7 Advising desk or online

Drop off application: 9a – 3p April 14, 17, & 18, Building 7 Career Center