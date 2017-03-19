Dukesbay brings Anouih farce to Tacoma

Dukesbay is the hidden charming intimate theater in downtown Tacoma.

Dukesbay Productions, founded in 2011 by Tacoma theatre artists Randy Clark and Aya Hashiguchi Clark has continually brought good theatre to Tacoma with original or seldom done theatrical experiences of great quality.

This time, Director Randy Clark has chosen Jean Anouih’s French farce “The Waltz of the Toreadors.”

Anouih was a French dramatist who presented high drama to absurdist farce to the theatre world for five decades; his best know play was the 1943 “Antigone.”

“The Waltz of the Toreadors” is a comedic tragedy – a bitter farce set in 1910 France. It involves the self-absorbed and blustery General Léon Saint-Pé and his infatuation with Ghislaine, a woman with whom he danced at a garrison ball some 17 years earlier.

A married man trapped in a loveless marriage to his hypochondriac wife, the General pines for true love, his lost youth and the courage to move forward.

Quite unexpectedly, Ghislaine appears at his door, demanding to finally start her life with him. But what will stand in his way of their happiness, other than his pompous self?

“The Waltz of the Toreadors” features the talents of a multi-racial cast including Tacoma native and member of Actor’s Equity, Eric Ray Anderson in the lead role of General Saint-Pé.

Anderson is joined by some of the best “professional” armatures from the Puget Sound area featuring Joseph Grant, Aya Hashiguchi, Audrey Montague, Kathryn Grace Philbrook, Tim Takechi, Maria Valenzuela, Jackie Villava-Cua and Jeffery Weaver.

“The Waltz of the Toreadors” opens the weekend of March 24, 25 and 26 and plays through April 9 each Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening at 7:30 with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. A special wine and cheese reception will be held (included in ticket price) on opening night, March 24.

The Dukesbay Theater is located at 508 S. Sixth Ave. #10, above the Grand Cinema Theater. Tickets are $10 – $15, which includes coffee and an assortment of baked goods. For tickets go to dukesbaywaltz.brownpapertickets.com