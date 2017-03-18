Heck speaks out on White House’s proposed budget

Submitted by Representative Denny Heck’s office

Following the release of President Trump’s federal budget request for Fiscal Year 2018, U.S. Representative Denny Heck (WA-10) spoke out against irresponsible cuts to crucial programs in Washington state and the 10th Congressional District:

“With this budget, the White House failed to show even a basic level of understanding of how to build a fiscally-responsible spending plan that yields a strong return on investment. This proposal, full of arbitrary and politically-motivated cuts, is completely unacceptable for hard-working Washingtonians and the needs of our economy.

“I have been a strong advocate for good-paying jobs, a healthy Puget Sound, a roof over everyone’s head, and access to food, care, and medicine for our senior citizens. I don’t know a single Washingtonian who advocates for more cuts to job training programs and transportation programs. This would be a giant step backwards for our local community, as well as communities nationwide.

“It is now time for Congress to take the lead, throw this plan in the recycle bin, work in a bipartisan fashion, and come up with a serious proposal the American people deserve.”

Federal budget cuts that would have a devastating impact on Washington state and the 10th Congressional District include: