Bates: College closures and spring break

Spring Break week begins on Monday, March 20, and while the college will remain open, there will be some closures you should be aware of.

March 17: College closed for employee inservice

March 20-24: Barber program closed for Spring Break

March 20-27: Culinary Arts and all related dining services closed for Spring Break

March 20-27: Dental clinic closed for Spring Break

March 24: College closed for employee day of Spring Break

The college opens for regular business on Monday, March 27.

