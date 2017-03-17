Tacoma HOV lane and ramp closures for March 18-24

TACOMA – Contractor crews working on the I-5 – SR 16 Realignment – HOV Structure and Connections project have a series of overnight closures scheduled for the northbound Interstate 5 Exit 132 to westbound State Route 16 starting Monday, March 20. The closures are necessary so crews can install drainage crossings. Drivers will follow a signed detour. Closure hours are:

Monday, March 20 through Thursday, March 23 : 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. each following day.

: each following day. Friday, March 24 : 11:59 p.m. until 5 a.m.

: Saturday, March 25 : 11:59 p.m. until 8 a.m.

Below are scheduled lane closures that include two nights where southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane between Fife and Tacoma. Drivers are advised to plan extra time into their overnight travels.

Lane closures

Southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane between 54th Street in Fife to Bay Street in Tacoma during overnight hours on Saturday, March 18 and Thursday, March 23. Lane closures will begin on Saturday night at 10 p.m. with all lanes reopened by 10 a.m. Sunday, March 19 . On Thursday , lane closures will begin at 9 p.m. with all lanes reopened by 4 a.m. Friday, March 24 .

night at with all lanes reopened by . , lane closures will begin at with all lanes reopened by . All lanes of northbound I-5 will be detoured to the collector/distributor lanes at Exit 133 from 11:59 p.m. until 4 a.m. the following day during the overnight hours of Tuesday, March 21 or Wednesday, March 22 .

the following day during the overnight hours of or . Additional weeknight single- and double-lane closures on I-5 are scheduled between Port of Tacoma Road and L Street.

Scheduled ramp closures are as follows. In all instances where a ramp is closed, a signed detour will be in place.

Ramp closures

Sunday, March 19

Southbound State Route 167 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

the following day. East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Monday, March 20

Southbound Interstate 705 ramp to northbound I-5 and southbound State Route 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

the following day. East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

the following day. Northbound I-5 exit to 20th Street East will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

the following day. Southbound SR 167 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Tuesday, March 21

Southbound I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 and southbound SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

the following day. Northbound I-5 exit to 20th Street East will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

the following day. East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Wednesday, March 22

Southbound SR 167 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

the following day. East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Thursday, March 23

Bay Street ramp to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day. This work is weather dependent.

the following day. This work is weather dependent. East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

the following day. Southbound I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 and southbound SR 7 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

the following day. Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Friday, March 24

East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Weather has delayed the opening of the new northbound I-5 ramp to northbound SR 167, part of the I-5 – Portland Avenue to Port of Tacoma Road – Northbound HOV project. If the forecast allows, the work, which involves closing the existing northbound I-5 exit to northbound SR 167 for an entire weekend, will be rescheduled for 10 p.m. Friday, March 24 through 4 a.m. Monday, March 27.

More information about Tacoma HOV construction can be found online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.