Pierce County’s Future Construction Talent to Compete in Olympia

Submitted by Linda Nguyen

TACOMA, WA – Not every student can say they’ve built a house by the time they graduate, but students at Rogers High School in Puyallup, the Pierce County Skills Center and Bates Technical College will. On Monday, March 27, students in career and technical education programs across the state will gather in Olympia to compete on who can build the best tiny house.

“We’re excited that our career and technical education students will be able to compete and show off the many skills that they have learned from these exceptional local programs. We wish them all the best of luck!” said Linda Nguyen, CEO of WorkForce Central. “No matter who takes home the prize, the real winners are the people who won’t have to spend the night in the cold because of the hard work of these students.”

Once built, the tiny houses will be transported to a site in Seattle where they will shelter homeless families. Students have been hard at work since January building the houses based on blueprints provided by the Washington State Workforce Board, the host of the competition. During the competition, final touches will be applied and the projects adjudicated.

“Pierce County’s construction sector is growing faster than anywhere else in the state, and we expect to see growth continue for at least the next six years,” said Nguyen. “That means these students are developing in-demand skills—skills that can become a lifelong career path for them.”

More information on the event is available at www.wtb.wa.gov/CTEHomelessHouseProject.asp. Follow the event on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CTEShowcaseofSkills/.

