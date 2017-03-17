North Clear Zone open house and more in Lakewood City Manager’s weekly report

The South Sound Military and Communities Partnership held an open house March 10 to bring businesses and property owners up to speed on the impacts they face from a federal designation aimed at increasing public safety around military airfields.

A second open house is planned for April 4 in Lakewood City Council chambers (6000 Main St. SW) from 5 to 6 p.m. Affected property owners, as well as those just outside and adjacent to the safety area, are invited to attend.

The meeting will include discussion on a recently completed study that identifies a phased approach to acquiring property and relocating businesses in an area known as the North Clear Zone.

Located north of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the federally designated safety area is split between the base and Lakewood city limits north of McChord Airfield. It spans just over 206 acres.

There are a number of businesses and privately-held properties that fall within the North Clear Zone designation. Federal safety guidelines call for clear zones to be undeveloped and free of people or flight obstructions – which makes the area in Lakewood incompatible with military runway operations, as well as poses a risk to public and flight safety should something happen.

Working with a team of consultants, SSMCP is developing an action plan expected to be presented to the Lakewood City Council at its April 10 study session.

Strategies to be evaluated in the plan include zoning changes, reconfiguration of McChord Airfield, land swaps, formal acceptance of risks, land acquisition, business relocation and others.

The changes won’t be made overnight. Instead it will take a phase approach over many years to achieve the federal safety goals.

Meeting notes from the March 10 meeting are available on the SSMCP website . SSMCP will also provide North Clear Zone property appraisals for those who ask and post a summary table of appraisals on the SSMPC website’s North Clear Zone project page.

Pierce College storm line flushing could impact Waughop Lake

If you visit Waughop Lake Monday morning don’t be alarmed if to see a containment boom around the outfall pipe that feeds the lake and a vactor truck nearby.

The college has scheduled a storm line jetting and flushing (weather permitting). Contractor Pro-Vac will have a crew on site around 9 a.m. and expect to begin work by 10 a.m.

Last month the college identified a cross connection between a sewer line and its storm drainage system that resulted in sporadic sewage spills into nearby Waughop Lake. The connection was capped to prevent the spills from happening again.

Support Lakewood students at Champions for Youth breakfast

Communities in Schools of Lakewood is hosting its annual fund raising Champions for Youth breakfast Thursday, March 23 from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Old Country Buffet in Lakewood Towne Center.

The event is free, though guests are invited to make a donation during breakfast, and will feature guest speakers who have been directly impacted by various Communities in Schools of Lakewood programs. The program includes highlights of the program’s expansion into Clover Park High School.

To reserve a seat call the Communities in Schools of Lakewood office at (253) 589-7489 or email kidsandfamilies@cislakewood.org.

Volunteer with Lakewood

Do you like to give back to the community? Are you looking to get better connected to Lakewood? Have some free time you want to fill? Consider joining one of the city’s community advisory boards . Board members often have experience or expertise they can lend, can meet on a monthly basis and can commit to serving a full term, or longer. Descriptions of boards with openings:

Landmarks and Heritage Advisory Board. Members identify and actively encourage the conservation of historic resources by establishing and maintaining a register of historic landmarks, landmark sites, historic special review districts, and conservation districts, among other responsibilities. Two vacancies, term runs through 12/31/2019.

Community Services Advisory Board . Members conduct public hearings and make recommendations to the City Council on community service funding, among other responsibilities. One vacancy, term runs through 12/15/2020.

Arts Commission . Members promote visual, performing and literary arts and encourage creative contribution of local artists, among other responsibilities. One vacancy, term runs through 10/15/2017.

Lakewood’s Promise Advisory Board . Members serve as advisory board to the City Council regarding the Lakewood’s Promise mission and youth development, among other responsibilities. Three vacancies.

Descriptions of each board and commission, meeting schedule and application form can be found online .

Upcoming Council meetings:

All meetings start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Meetings are held in council chambers at City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood.

March 20, 2017 Regular Meeting

Business showcase – CR Coachworks, Mr. Doug Graf and Ms. Julie Stacy

Business showcase – Aacres LLC, Mr. Mark Beagley, Regional Director

2016 Year End Police Report

Bid award Ft. Steilacoom Park deck and docks

Bid award for Lakeview Avenue sidewalks from Kendrick Street to Steilacoom Blvd.

Reports by the City Manager –Review of Subarea Plan process and RFP

The March 27, 2017 Study Session is canceled.

April 3, 2017 Regular Meeting