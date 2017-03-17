Applicants sought for Pierce County Personnel Board

Pierce County is seeking a volunteer to serve on the Pierce County Personnel Board. Eligible candidates must be a Pierce County resident and qualified voter. Ideal candidates will have experience in human resource administration, employment law, and/or presenting or adjudicating grievances. The candidate must likewise be able to render impartial and fair decisions.

The Personnel Board conducts hearings on appeals by members of the Pierce County Career Service on a variety of personnel matters and hears grievances in non-union matters also pertaining to the Pierce County personnel system. Each Personnel Board member is appointed for a three-year term and may be reappointed for an additional three-year term.

After applications have been reviewed, top candidates will be recommended to the County Executive for final review. Personnel Board members are appointed by the County Executive and must be ratified by the Pierce County Council.

Applications are available here. You may also request an application by emailing pchumanresources@co.pierce.wa.us or calling (253) 798-6174. The deadline for submitting completed applications is Friday, March 31, 2017.

Completed applications may be submitted to pchumanresources@co.pierce.wa.us or mailed to the following address:

Pierce County Human Resources

950 Fawcett Avenue, Suite 200

Tacoma, WA 98402-5603