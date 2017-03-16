Tilton serves as Senate Page

Benjamin Tilton, a ninth-grade student at Curtis Junior High in University Place, recently spent a week at the Capitol working as a page for the Washington State Senate. Benjamin was one of 16 students who served as Senate pages for the ninth week of the 2017 legislative session.

Sen. Steve O’Ban, who represents the 28th Legislative District in Pierce County, sponsored him.

“I’m glad Benjamin was able to make it to the Capitol to page for us this week,” O’Ban said. “I’m always happy to sponsor students who want a closer look at their state government.”

The Senate Page Program is an opportunity for Washington students to spend a week working in the Legislature. Students are responsible for transporting documents between offices, as well as delivering messages and mail. Pages spend time in the Senate chamber and attend page school to learn about parliamentary procedure and the legislative process. Students also draft their own bills and engage in a mock session.

“I’ve learned a lot more than I expected to,” Benjamin said when asked about his experiences in the Senate Page Program. “Getting to see the Legislature firsthand has been a great experience!”

Benjamin, 14, enjoys tennis, track, and participating in his school’s honor society.

He is the son of Daniel and Kelly Tilton of University Place.

Students interested in the Senate Page Program are encouraged to visit: leg.wa.gov/Senate/Administration/PageProgram/