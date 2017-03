Come to hear about The Pig War, Sunday March 19, 2017 at 2 p.m. in Quarters 2 at 9601 Steilacoom Blvd. S.W. Lakewood, WA 98498 (on the grounds of Western State Hospital). You are invited to hear Erich Ebel talk about the shooting of a wayward pig on San Juan Island in 1859 that almost began a war. He explains this event in Washington State history and the role Fort Steilacoom played.