Teen Night at Tacoma Art Museum

TACOMA – The Teen Art Council at Tacoma Art Museum (TAM) is gearing up to present its second Teen Night. Teens will have exclusive domain in the museum for a night of connecting through art. The March 25 event is designed by teens for teens, and runs from 7 – 10 pm.

Teen Night at TAM is free and open to all high school students with ID. Parking in the TAM lot is also free (Note: Free spaces are marked with “TAM”).

Activities at Teen Night will bring to life The Outwin 2016: American Portraiture Today. This exhibition comes from the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery and includes 43 of the nation’s most notable contemporary works in portraiture. It is drawn from a triennial competition, and the works on view won selection from among 2,500 entries! The portraits reflect a wide range of current concerns and many of the portraits are of youth, so teens will certainly find something to connect with in this exhibition. Teen Art Council members will present brief Tacoma Talks to share about their favorite portraits during the evening.

In addition to seeing this diverse and relevant exhibition, what else can teens do at the event? Show off dance moves with live music, collaborate with friends to make larger-than-life art, snap selfies, and more! And where there are teens, there is food to fuel all the creative fun. Doors open at 7 pm for this lively event.

Ongoing activities from 7–10 pm include: