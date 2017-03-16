Operation Deploy Your Dress (ODYD) is a Military Spouse-led, non-profit organization which provides free formal wear to military families through donations. ODYD was officially established at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) on November 1, 2016. ODYD is located in the 2000 block on JBLM in building number 2081.

The goal of ODYD is to help offset the cost of attending required formal military functions and make them more affordable for service members and their beneficiaries through donations. ODYD seeks donations of gently used or new formal wear, jewelry, shoes and accessories for male and female spouses to attend formal events with their service member. All donations will be distributed free of charge to eligible spouses.

In December of 2015, four military spouses, at Fort Bliss, founded ODYD to support formal military events. These events are a significant part of military history to honor important historical traditions, build unit cohesion and camaraderie. The organization quickly gathered momentum and received national media attention. Subsequently, thousands of gowns, shoes and other formal accessories arrived from all over the country. ODYD now has permanent boutiques at Ft. Bliss, TX, Ft. Eustis, VA and now at JBLM, WA.

Please contact Andrea Preusker, operationdeployyourdressjblm@gmail.com or 920-341-5272, for additional information and instructions on donating at ODYD, JBLM.