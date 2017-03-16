Join the Pierce College Concert Choir for the Intl. Festival of Music and Movement

Pierce College Fort Steilacoom’s Concert Choir will host a special evening on March 17 during the International Festival of Music and Movement. This unique choral concert will feature special guests from the Pierce College International Education program who will perform traditional pieces from their home countries.

The Concert Choir is a non-auditioned group of singers comprised of both students and community members. These talented singers will be performing early folk songs from around the world, including America, South Africa, South Korea and more.

The festival will provide the community with an opportunity to celebrate the diversity of Pierce College and enjoy beautiful musical performances. “This is what Pierce College is all about,” said Choir Director Vicki Jardine-Tobin. “We’re all about different cultures coming together and sharing their traditions.”

The Pierce College Concert Choir welcomes singers from the community to lend their talents to the group. For more information on how to join Pierce College Concert Choir, please visit www.pierce.ctc.edu/dept/music/choir.

Story reprinted, with permission, from Pierce News website.