Spending nights alone binge watching Netflix? Looking for the perfect snuggle bunny? Then Featured Pet Baily is the bunny for you. The 5-year-old Casanova loves to be pet, and would be quite content hanging out on the couch.

Just bring the popcorn for you and some greens for our laid back gent, and enjoy a good romantic comedy or two. #A515019. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.