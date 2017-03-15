Should marijuana be allowed or banned in the city of Lakewood?

Five years after Washington voters approved the legalization of recreational marijuana the Lakewood City Council is revisiting how the landscape has changed.
The City Council wants to see what other cities in the region have done around marijuana operations. That includes looking at cities that have banned marijuana businesses and those that allow them.
At a study session March 13 the council tasked city staff with researching various questions around marijuana sales.
The information is expected to be presented to the City Council in April.
The council requested:
- Examples of zoning and licensing from other cities allowing marijuana operations
- Examples of ordinances banning marijuana operations
- A look at Lakewood zoning to determine where marijuana businesses could be located based on state buffer restrictions
Across the region cities and counties have taken varied stances on marijuana. Some like Gig Harbor and DuPont have implemented bans, while others like Tacoma have allowed businesses to set up shop.
Elsewhere cities that once had bans in place have since lifted them, as was the case recently in Fife.
Two years ago the city of Federal Way held an advisory vote to see whether its residents wanted marijuana businesses in city limits. The overwhelming majority of voters said no and the City Council instituted a ban – this after 53 percent of Federal Way voters approved passage of Initiative 502 that legalized recreational marijuana in 2012.
In neighboring University Place, the City Council is debating whether to remove its ban in favor of allowing a single retail store as allocated by the state Liquor and Cannabis Board.
The Fircrest City Council also recently voted to allow marijuana sales in the city – a move that came after city leaders determined the city needed to take a stance one way or the other on marijuana.
To date the Lakewood City Council has had minimal conversations around marijuana. The city does not have a ban, nor does it have regulations that would support the establishment of marijuana businesses.
Instead the city has a license requirement that states all businesses must obtain a business license to legally operate in city limits. A condition of the license is that a business complies with all local, state and federal laws.
Marijuana remains an illegal substance under federal law.
Once presented with the information the City Council will determine how it wants to proceed with the conversation.
Comments
JC says
Well that’s a stupid question. Of course drugs should be banned.
Chas. Ames says
Alcohol kills hundreds each year, both slowly and quickly.
Dosen’t that seem stupid?
How many have died from a plant?
Joseph Boyle says
Mr. Ames, I can’t answer your specific question. Maybe your are right about the plant itself.
I can tell you many have died from getting high on the plant and crashing their car, including killing innocent victims and getting high on the plant and falling out a window and getting high on the plant and then using it as a gateway drug to overdosing on some other kind of dope.
Maybe hip dopers should be allowed to smoke weed and kill themselves to escape what must be a miserable life, but just leave us square non-dope users out of it.
We do not want to be around dope and we do not want dope shops in our city.
I choose to get high on life, not an artifical escapist high from dope.
Regardless of who is correct, you or me, it is still against Federal Law. Thus, all arguments in support of dope are misdirected. Those arguements should be directed to the feds, not our city council.
Joseph Boyle
Joseph Boyle says
City Council,
I wish to point out that this comment is rather anonymous using only the intitials, JC.
You may not agree with my views, but at least you know who they come from; Joseph Boyle. I am never anonymous. When you see a Joseph Boyle opinion, you can choose to ignore it or push delete. I respect that you have that choice.
However, I would not be too quick to write off what JC has to say. There has been a lot of talk for a long, long time about the Second Coming.
JC could be the initials for Jesus Christ. Down through the years I have heard Jesus Christ and the Apostels referred to as “JC and the boys”.
I have no way of knowing, but if that be true, you may want to give his opinion full an unbiased consideration.
Joseph Boyle or for the very shy among us, JB
Sam says
Here it is in black and white:
www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/21cfr/21usc/812.htm.
Anyway you look at it, marijuana is still illegal according to the federal law and federal law can not be superseded by state law.
Chas. Ames says
What was the purpose of the 21st Amendment?
If YOU don’t want marijuana, don’t buy marijuana. You don’t want someone pushing their values on you, do you?
David Anderson says
Trumpeting amendments now are you Ames? Ignored the 4th, did you not, in advocating for RIP?
John Arbeeny says
Yet another City Council “outreach” to gauge citizen opinion: OK that block is checked off so now the Council can do whatever the hell it wants. Follow the money. RIP went through the same process with nearly unanimous disapproval but Council didn’t care: follow the money. Marijuana in Lakewood? Coming to a commercial property probably in close proximity to a casino……that along with porno outlets and strip clubs. All your “adult” needs in one convenient location……in Lakewood. No need to tire yourself going to Tacoma or Fife. What about legitimate businesses that have to put up with this BS? Oh! We’re just in the majority and probably don’t count for much. Follow the money.
Dave Shaw says
Lived in the ’60s and never used it (didn’t like the smell). EXCEPT for medical situations where it helps relieve pain, I would be against legalizing it.
Joseph Boyle says
City of Lakewood,
I compliment our council, city staff and our new PIO for publishing an informative article in our home town newspaper, The Suburban Times. Regardless if I agree or not, the city is doing the right thing when they share information with Lakewood citizens. Most of us are not able to attend city council meetings and if we could, there are not enough chairs in city hall for 60,000 people anyway.
Thank you for the city article.
Joseph Boyle