Old School Sports Programs Enhance Shanaman Sports Museum Collection

Submitted by Marc Blau

The public is invited to view the latest online addition to the Shanaman Sports Museum of Tacoma-Pierce County’s collection of memorabilia with the introduction of the Old School Sports Programs flipbook project. Funded in part by the City of Tacoma’s Landmarks Preservation Commission and the Pierce County Historic Preservation Grant Program, over 850 sports programs from the 1930s to the present are currently available for viewing by the public.

“What makes this project so unique is that the content from each individual page can be viewed rather than just the front cover”, stated Marc Blau, President of the museum which is located at the Tacoma Dome.

“It is well-known that sports programs, especially those up through the 1980’s, are filled with team and individual photos, articles, team lineups, player and coach profiles, statistics and vintage advertising. Sports fans love going back and looking at this information and frequently we’ll get calls from people wanting to know what team a family member might have played on. Now they have an opportunity to search for the answers”, he added.

Sports currently featured on the website include auto racing, baseball, basketball, bowling, boxing, figure skating, football, golf, hockey, racquetball, soccer, softball, swimming, track and field and wrestling with more to follow.

The Old School Sports Program can be accessed by visiting www.tacomasportsmuseum.com and then clicking on Collection followed by Sports Programs. Click on any program and then click on the arrow to scroll thru the pages.

“I am sure there are easily over 3000 more programs out there in the community that are not in our collection. With the sports museum’s mission of preserving the history of sports in Tacoma-Pierce County we are hopeful of adding more programs and artifacts in the foreseeable future,” noted Blau.

For additional information or to donate programs to the museum’s collection contact Blau at mhblau@comcast.net or at 253-677-2872.