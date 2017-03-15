JBLM Late Night Firing, March 16, 17

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct late-night artillery training starting Thursday, March 16, 2017, 10 p.m. and running through Friday, March 17, 2017, 7 a.m. using 155 mm Howitzer field artillery.

One unit, 2nd Infantry Division, Division Artillery, is scheduled to conduct gunnery tables, nighttime certification training with 155 mm Howitzer field artillery, during the above identified timeframe. Increased levels of activity will be noticed beginning at 10 p.m., Thursday through 7 a.m., Friday. Expect Howitzer training during the nighttime hours.