JayRay Clients Earn Industry Awards for Strategic Communications

Submitted by JayRay Ads & PR

Creative and strategic services agency JayRay has been recognized by two awards programs for its branding, print and social media projects with three Tacoma clients.

Travel Tacoma + Pierce County earned a Totem Award from the Public Relations Society of America Puget Sound Chapter. The Service Industry Advertising Awards honored Symphony Tacoma (Gold award) and Tacoma Public Schools (Silver award). Communication strategy was a common element of the award-winning projects.

“Our clients were enthusiastic partners throughout the strategic and creative processes,” said Kathleen Deakins, JayRay president. “The awards celebrate collaboration and hard work that paid off.”