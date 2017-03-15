The Suburban Times

JayRay Clients Earn Industry Awards for Strategic Communications

Submitted by JayRay Ads & PR

Creative and strategic services agency JayRay has been recognized by two awards programs for its branding, print and social media projects with three Tacoma clients.

Calendar pages emphasize Tacoma Public Schools as innovative, relentless and nurturing.

Travel Tacoma + Pierce County earned a Totem Award from the Public Relations Society of America Puget Sound Chapter. The Service Industry Advertising Awards honored Symphony Tacoma (Gold award) and Tacoma Public Schools (Silver award). Communication strategy was a common element of the award-winning projects.

Symphony Tacoma’s new logo reflects the energy of its new music director and focus on community.

“Our clients were enthusiastic partners throughout the strategic and creative processes,” said Kathleen Deakins, JayRay president. “The awards celebrate collaboration and hard work that paid off.”

Popular out-of-state Instagrammers shared 79 photos and blog posts from their five-day Pierce County tour last summer.

