Grossman announces bid for Tacoma City Council

Tacoma – Kevin Grossman, the President of the Cross District Association of Tacoma and former Vice Chair of the Washington State Affordable Housing Advisory Board, announced his bid for Tacoma City Council in Position 4.

In kicking off his campaign, Grossman laid out his vision for representing District 4’s constituents and neighbors: building on the strengths of strong, diverse neighborhood involvement; improving support for community policing; revitalizing business districts; coordinating regional approaches for growing quality jobs; and addressing housing options and affordability.

“From heading up many community, social service and business groups over the years, I know how to find common ground to produce results,” Grossman said. “My commitment if elected is to truly work with small businesses, vigorously address housing affordability and push for increased government transparency and accessibility.”

Grossman’s day-to-day work includes representing small business with their real estate, and renovating historic and decaying buildings. Governors Locke, Gregoire and Inslee each choose Grossman for service – as a College Trustee and Vice Chair of the Affordable Housing Advisory Board.

Grossman’s vision for the Tacoma City Council also includes focusing smart growth and development into revitalizing Neighborhood Business Districts and collaborating with the City to ensure the Eastside and South end voices are heard. He believes that preserving neighborhood character should be a priority when considering development. This would allow for density and avoid rapidly increasing home prices and values that are forcing residents on limited or fixed incomes out of the city.

In addition to his extensive housing and economic development background, Grossman sits on the Bates College General Advisory Council, was the President of the Hilltop Business District and was Deputy Mayor of Shoreline when he served on the Council from 2000-2003. He has served on the Tacoma Affordable Housing Policy Advisory Group which developed recommendations for improving housing options and affordability, and is an Advisory Board member of Space Works, helping innovative and creative Tacoma entrepreneurs launch and grow.

He and his wife, Dawn live in the Lincoln neighborhood of Tacoma with their dog Ivy, and have three children, Chelsey, Paige and Adam, who all live in the great Northwest.

For more information, please visit Kevin Grossman’s website at www.electkevingrossman.com.