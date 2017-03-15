‘Back to the Fur Trade’ with Karen Haas

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society

Dressed as a Hudson’s Bay Company laborer, Karen Haas tells the tales, sings the songs and shows a trunk full of tools and treasures from a time that brought great change to our land and culture. The cast of characters in the fur trade of the Pacific Northwest in the 1800s was a fascinating diverse blend of Europeans, Native Americans, Hawaiians, and American settlers. Meet the people who created the region’s first “shopping malls” as Karen takes you “Back to the Fur Trade”.

Program takes place on Sunday April 2, 2017, 2:00 p.m at the DuPont Community Presbyterian Church, 502 Barksdale Ave, DuPont WA.

Audience: Elementary students through Adults. Admission is free and open to the public