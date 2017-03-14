The Suburban Times

Wilton named Lakewood Rotary Student of the Month for March 2017

Katie Wilton’s in her first year at Harrison Prep. In her short time at Harrison Prep, she has made an indelible impression with both staff and students. She is described as supportive, consistent and persistent.

What has impressed staff is her ability to excel academically, while caring for not only her success, but the academic success of her fellow students.

As associate editor of the yearbook, she has communicated a consistent artistic vision to students and has made principled decisions for the entire group. Her leadership, ability to complete tasks, support of student collaboration and follow-through is exemplary.

For her to exhibit and develop such powerful traits will directly translate to her success in the 21st century economy.

Congratulations to Katie Wilton as March’s Lakewood Rotary Student of the Month.

