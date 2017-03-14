Westside Story – $5.00

How would you like to make five bucks faster than a cardboard sign holding panhandler without having to stand out in the cold rainy, snowy weather at the edge of the roadway? Here is what you do.

First, you need to be lucky enough to be one of the approximately 3,000 official Lakeview Light and Power customers. This is easy enough. Another way of saying it, although I admit my next sentence is not an example of good language arts; is, “Either you is or you ain’t.”

Second, cast your vote in the Lakeview Light and Power Board of Directors election. No matter who you vote for, you get $5.00 taken off your power bill, just for voting. Hey, that is enough cash for a tasty espresso beverage and a tip if you stop in at Topside Coffee Cabin in Steilacoom.

While I do not know all four candidates, I do know one.

To help with your voting, I am going to provide an enthusiastic endorsement for Dr. Alan Hart who is a candidate for a position on the Lakeview Light & Power Board of Directors.

I met Dr. Hart when I was a member of the City of Lakewood’s Public Safety Advisory Committee (PSAC). Dr. Hart has been an active long term member serving as Chairman on more than one occasion. Dr. Hart has close to a decade of service with PSAC.

When Dr. Hart is not volunteering his time and talent for the benefit of our community, he teaches chemistry at Tacoma Community College.

During my frequent contacts with Dr. Hart I could not help but notice the following list of positive attributes:

EXCELLENT MIND: Dr. Hart has an excellent analytical, common-sense mind.

CLEAR VISION: Dr. Hart has a clear vision for problem-solving and for community improvements.

HARNESS PASSION: Dr. Hart has an uncanny ability to get to know the people he works and associates with. As he gets to know a person, he is able to identify an individual’s interests and talents which he then matches up with tasks that need to be accomplished to achieve an agreed upon objective.

Once Dr. Hart understands an individual’s interest and talent profile, he will invite you out for a tasty cup of espresso, one on one. He then explores with you the possibility of your willingness to accept a challenge he wishes to offer you.

It is hard to say no to Dr. Hart. He is not asking you to do something you have little interest in. He does not ask you to do something you do not want to do. Instead, he asks you to do something you already have a natural positive passion for.

Dr. Hart’s ability to harness the energy of others by identifying their talents and passions is an amazing performance enhancer for sustained long-term positive progress of any group Dr. Hart is associated with.

I have never seen anything like it. Normally leaders simply ask at an open meeting, “Are there any volunteers?” Often, right after this question is posed and hanging out there in mid-air, you can watch everyone bowing their heads to break eye contact with the chairman. No one volunteers. Nothing gets accomplished. Alternatively, people who are pressured into saying YES to something they have no passion for, will often not perform well.

In my case, after treating me to a free cappuccino (legal bribe), he suggested I could counter balance our negative world by sharing positive police stories with the public by expanding the writing I had already demonstrated a passion for related to my work with The Suburban Times.

How could I say No?

CAREER EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT EXPERIENCE: During his career years Dr. Hart worked in industry as an executive manager, which means he brings to any position he serves the ability to get things done and the ability to work with people while meeting goals and solving problems.

The voting polls close on March 21, 2107, at 8:00p at the annual meeting. The ballots have already been mailed out.

Remember to vote, because it is the right thing to do and because, well you know…