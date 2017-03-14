Last All-Military USA Pentathlon Team from 1952 Olympics to Reunite at JBLM

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – The last all-military U.S. Olympic modern pentathlon team from the 1952 Olympics will reunite at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, March 15 during a 9mm range, which closely resembles the pistol range the team competed in during the ’52 Olympic games.

The 1952 U.S. Olympic pentathlon team contained Capt. Guy K. Troy, 93, Lt. Frederick L. Denman, 87, and Pvt. 1st Class William “Thad” McArthur, 88. McArthur and Denman are both natives to Washington State.

Capt. Troy’s son is the protocol chief for I Corps at JBLM and coordinated the reunion to honor the Army’s history.

“Since two of the three members of the team, were West Point graduates, and all members were in the Army, it is an important part of the history of the Army and West point, in addition to the US Olympic team,” said Kent Troy, son Guy Troy. “I hope to bring awareness to a sport that gets very little coverage and to the Olympians here in WA that were on the team.”

The reunion comes as I Corps hosts the Joint Service Competition, a competition of military events between six Soldiers, six Airmen and four Marines.